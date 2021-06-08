Football: Dean Henderson 'ready' to be England's No.1 goalkeeper, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has given his decision on who he thinks ought to be Manchester United's best option goalkeeper going ahead.

Manchester United switched back and forth between David De Gea and Dean Henderson in the 2020-21 season. In any case, Jose Mourinho accepts Manchester United should place their confidence in the Englishman next season.

Addressing The Times, Jose Mourinho stacked applause on Dean Henderson and encouraged Manchester United to allow the 24-year old the beginning compartment once again David De Gea next season. He said in such manner:

"I think they are good goalkeepers. I don’t think they are phenomenal goalkeepers or, in Dean Henderson’s case, not yet phenomenal. When I say not yet, I say he will be. I met him at Manchester United when he was a kid, and I always remember him asking me to go on loan. He was saying when I come back, I will come back to be the No 1. He told me that when he was the fourth choice. He is a kid with incredible self-confidence, and I think he is ready."

Dean Henderson kept ten clean sheets in 24 appearances across all rivalries for Manchester United in the 2020-21 season. His exhibitions procured him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England crew for Euro 2020.

The 24-year is old appears to be prepared to take over as David De Gea's replacement at Manchester United. In any case, it stays not yet clear whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to pull the trigger and hand Dean Henderson the beginning spot once again the Spaniard.

David De Gea's spell at Manchester United could be reaching a conclusion and Dean Henderson's rise at Manchester United could spell the finish of David De Gea's time at the club. The Spaniard had an unconvincing 2020-21 season and looked unstable between the sticks for Manchester United time and again.

Manchester United could hope to take advantage of De Gea while his stock is still moderately high. The shot-plug has been connected with a move back to his youth club Atletico Madrid this late spring. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be enticed to allow the Spaniard to leave and completely focus on Dean Henderson.

Manchester United is apparently very nearly marking Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton, which could mean De Gea could be on the foundation of uncertain time at the club.