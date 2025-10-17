Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes list for richest footballers with estimated net worth of...

Portugal great and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to make headlines both on and off the field, as he was named the richest footballer on the planet for the sixth time in the last decade on Thursday (Oct 16). In a list released by Forbes, a global media company, Ronaldo overshadowed the net earnings of close mate Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and others to top the list. Ronaldo’s rise as the richest footballer comes just days after he was reported to have become the first billionaire footballer in the world with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Ronaldo tops Forbes list for richest footballers

According to Forbes’ latest list of rich footballers, Ronaldo has an estimated net worth of $280 million. The 40-year-old, currently playing his club football in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, banks $237.5 million, plus bonuses each season. On the other hand, Ronaldo earns $18 million a year, a decade-long deal with Nike, as well as hefty sums from endorsements with other global brands.

"Combined, the world's ten highest-paid soccer players are set to earn an estimated $945 million during the 2025-26 campaign," Forbes said in a statement.

Argentine great Lionel Messi is second on the list with an estimated net worth of $130 million, which is made up of more off-field earnings than those from playing for his US club Inter Miami. Messi’s brand value in the US market is a key reason why he earns the whopping amount.

Ronaldo’s former teammate at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, is third on the list with an estimated net worth of $104 million a year, thanks to his huge contract at Saudi side Al Ittihad.

However, the biggest drop in the list comes for Brazilian star Neymar, who was third on the list in 2024-25 with an estimated net worth of $110 million. However, with injuries plaguing Neymar at Al-Hilal, he now earns a reported sum of $38 million, mainly through outdoor endorsements.