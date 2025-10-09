/Here's how Cristiano Ronaldo became first billionaire footballer ahead of Lionel Messi, David Beckham

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his already impressive hat on Thursday (Oct 8) as he became the first billionaire footballer. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer, thereby winning the race ahead of David Beckham and Lionel Messi. So how did the Portuguese star manage to break into the incredible billionaire club and what makes his market value skyrocket even at the age of 40?

Ronaldo’s march to billionaire

Known for his attacking skills, Ronaldo has inherited a status as one of the best football players in the history of the sport. His on-field success is the primary reason for his stardom, as he had major breakthroughs at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. This success includes five Ballon d’Or trophies and five Champions League titles. He also won league titles at Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

He became a household name in the 2010s, and on-field success meant Ronaldo earned millions as part of his salary and bonuses. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports that Ronaldo earned more than half a billion dollars ($550 million) in just wages between 2002 and 2023.

Career-changing move in 2022

Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United came to an abrupt end in November 2022 when his contract was terminated abruptly. He would then move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December 2022; however, it was not until 2023 that he played for his new team. His move to Saudi Arabia saw him earn a reported annual salary of $237.5 million, plus bonuses. On top of that, Ronaldo also reportedly received a 15 percent stake in the Saudi club.

In the meantime, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner accumulated the rest of his wealth through endorsements with top global brands such as Armani and Castrol, among others. He earned $18 million-a-year decade-long deal with Nike, as well as $175 million from endorsements with other global brands.

However, it was Ronaldo’s new contract in June 2025 that made the difference as he penned a new deal which saw his stock increase by another $400 million.

Currently, global icons Lionel Messi and David Beckham are closing in on the billionaire club, with the former valued at around $850 million.