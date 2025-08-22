/Copa Sudamericana violence: More than 100 fans arrested during football match — What exactly happened?

Violence erupted in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday (Aug 20) evening during a Copa Sudamericana (South America’s second-tier club competition) clash as more than 100 fans from the travelling Chilean contingent were arrested. The incident occurred during the match when Chilean fans in the upper stands began throwing objects at local fans, creating panic. The situation was later out of control, leading to multiple arrests, and 20 people were reported to be injured.

What led to the violence?

As the South American football season nears its end, Independiente and Universidad de Chile were scheduled to meet in the Round of 16 clash. Independiente, who play their matches at the Ricardo Enrique Bochini Stadium, has a huge fan base, while Universidad de Chile is also known for its fierce approach on the ground. However, with Lucas Assadi scoring for the away side, things got heated up as away fans started to celebrate.

However, that joy was short-lived with Santiago Montiel equalising in the 27th minute, meaning Universidad de Chile led 2-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg in Chile 1-0.

The goal saw a huge turn of events with Universidad de Chile fans, located in the upper stands, tearing up seats and the stadium's restrooms and throwing blunt objects toward the lower section, where the home fans were located. Police and private security personnel were also attacked, a report from ESPN read.

The authorities were in no mood to risk the lives of people with several spotted bleeding, while some were injured while running away from the scene of the incident. The match was postponed citing security reasons, with no clarity on when or whether it will be played in the future.

"The Conmebol Sudamericana 2025 Round of 16 match between Independiente (ARG) and Universidad de Chile (CHI) has been canceled," a Conmebol statement said.

"I strongly condemn the shocking violence which led to the cancellation of the Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile," FIFA's president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.