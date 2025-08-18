/Ex Real Madrid footballer Lassana Diarra seeks $76M in damages from FIFA for past transfer rules

Former France midfielder Lassana Diarra is seeking €65 million ($76 million) in damages from FIFA and the Belgian Football Association, his lawyer announced on Monday, in a long-running legal dispute over football’s transfer rules. The 39-year-old’s case against FIFA led to a landmark ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) last October, which found parts of the governing body’s transfer regulations to be in breach of EU law. Despite that decision, Diarra says no settlement has been reached.

His lawyer, Martin Hissel, said the claim represents “compensation for damage caused by FIFA rules” on transfers. “Following a ruling by the CJEU, in the absence of an amicable solution, it is natural to return to the national courts so that they can implement the CJEU ruling,” Hissel said. He added that Belgian courts are expected to issue their decision within 12 to 15 months.

The CJEU determined that FIFA’s regulations restrict the free movement of players by creating “considerable legal risks, unforeseeable and potentially very high financial risks as well as major sporting risks” for footballers and clubs, thereby distorting the transfer market.

The case dates back to Diarra’s 2014 exit from Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow. The midfielder’s contract was terminated on grounds of alleged breaches, with the club demanding €20 million in compensation. Diarra disputed the claim and sought damages himself, but FIFA eventually ordered him to pay Lokomotiv €10 million, a ruling later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He was also handed a backdated 15-month suspension.

As a result, Belgian club Charleroi pulled out of signing Diarra, fearing liability for the penalties under FIFA’s rules—a decision that became central to his legal challenge.

Following the CJEU’s ruling, FIFA introduced an “interim regulatory framework” for transfers last December. But Diarra said he was disappointed that no settlement talks had been initiated. “I waited a few months before restarting the national proceedings in Belgium, thinking that, particularly following the efforts of FIFPRO Europe, FIFA and the Belgian football association would at least have the decency to contact me to propose an amicable settlement,” Diarra said in a statement.