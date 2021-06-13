Football: Christian Eriksen collapse - Danish FA provide update as the midfielder continues to be 'stable'

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is “stable” and has been in touch with his Denmark team-mates following a horrific collapse on the pitch during the Euro 2020 match against Finland on Sunday.

Terrifying scenes unfolded in the Euro 2020 when Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after a ball was thrown in towards him. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was involved in an attack for his team in Copenhagen and he was jogging to receive a throw-in from his team-mate but fell face-first to the turf.

The Danish FA has issued a condition update on Eriksen on Sunday, saying: "This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident.

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family."

Update regarding Christian Eriksen. — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021

Players, on the pitch, and the referee quickly called for medical attention when Eriksen collapsed. They performed CPR on the player on the pitch as players shielded the Dane from the cameras.

Denmark's team doctor was quoted in the Danish press as saying: "We felt the pulse, but pretty quickly the picture changed."

However, Eriksen responded to the treatment and was awake when stretchered off the pitch. He was rushed to the hospital for further examinations. While the match was suspended for 90 minutes, it restarted as Denmark conceded a goal to lose the game 1-0.

Giussepe Marotta, CEO of Eriksen's club Inter Milan, said: "We’re optimistic about Christian conditions, Denmark staff told us that the situation is under control."