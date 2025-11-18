/Argentine judge fired after causing mistrial of Diego Maradona's medical team

An Argentine judge was relieved of her post on Tuesday after causing a mistrial in the negligence case against late football legend Diego Maradona's medical team due to her involvement in a documentary about it.

A special panel of judges, lawyers and provincial legislators dismissed Julieta Makintach, 48, from her post and disqualified her from holding any other judicial position in the future.

Makintach was one of three judges in the now-annulled trial that followed Maradona's death in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot after decades battling cocaine and alcohol addictions.

She recused herself after it emerged she had been interviewed for a miniseries about the case, potentially breaking a string of ethics rules.

Maradona died on November 25, 2020, aged 60, of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema two weeks after going under the knife.

He was found dead in his bed by a day nurse.

Maradona's medical team is on trial over the conditions of his convalescence at a private home.

Prosecutors have described the football icon's care in his last days as grossly negligent.

The defendants risk prison terms between eight and 25 years if convicted of "homicide with possible intent" -- pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death.

The case so far has focused on the decision by Maradona's doctors to allow him to recuperate at home with minimal supervision and medical equipment, instead of a medical facility.

Makintach had denied participating in, or authorizing, any filming for a documentary about the case, but footage shared in Argentine media showed her allegedly being interviewed by a film crew on the eve of the trial starting.

