/From Diogo Jota to Diego Maradona, 5 iconic squad numbers retired by clubs to honour stars

From Diogo Jota to Diego Maradona, here is a glance at five iconic squad numbers retired by clubs to honour stars. The list also features Johan Cruyff, Paolo Maldini and Bobby Moore who starred for the club.
Liverpool retired Diogo Jota’s number 20 after his tragic death in a car accident in Spain on 3 July 2025. Anyone at all levels including LFC Women and Academy will no longer use the squad number.
The legendary Argentine is adored for his excellent time in Italy where he helped the club lift two Serie A titles in the late 1980s. To honour his legacy Napoli retired their squad number 10 in 2000 and later in 2020 renamed their stadium to preserve Maradona’s legacy.
The legendary Dutchman was adored for his excellent style of play, helping Ajax win three consecutive European Cup titles in the 1970s. He was hugely successful during his spell as Barcelona player and manager. His iconic number 14 was retired in 2007 to honour his legacy at the Amsterdam club.
One of the greatest fullbacks of all time, Paolo Maldini represented AC Milan throughout his club career, winning five Champions League titles. After 901 appearances for AC Milan, his iconic squad number 3 was officially retired in 2009 by the club unless one of his sons plays for the Rossoneri.
England’s World Cup-winning captain from 1966, Bobby Moore remains the only man to lift the holy grail of football while he represented London outfit West Ham United. To honour the great, West Ham United retired squad number 6 in 2008.