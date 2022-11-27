FIFA World Cup: After Neymar and Danilo, Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta also in doubt for Switzerland match

In what could be a huge blow to Brazil, midfielder Lucas Paqueta has now come under the scanner of being unfit for the Switzerland clash on Monday, November 28th. The five-time World Cup winners Brazil will already be without the services of star forward Neymar and right-back Danilo, both out due to ankle injuries. Ahead of their second match against the Swiss, the Brazilian squad trained behind closed doors at the Al Arabi Stadium on Saturday, and their coach Tite seemed to remain quiet on Paqueta's fitness while addressing the media conference on Sunday.

However, as per Reuters, Lucas Paqueta was unable to train fully, thus raising concerns over his fitness going forward. If such a report happens to be true, what formation could Tite opt for the remaining two group games? With squad depth in Rodrygo, could Tite be tempted to play a 4-2-4 formation with Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius, and Raphinha?

Speaking to the media ahead of the Switzerland match, coach Tite looked optimistic about having both Neymar and Danilo playing for their country sometime during the latter half of the world cup.

"I believe that Neymar and Danilo will play again in the World Cup," he said. "Medically, clinically, I have no place to speak. But I do have our doctor's opinion, the sensations talking to the players and seeing how hard they are working day and night to recover.

"I believe we will be able to count on them in the World Cup again," Tite added.

Meanwhile, during Brazil's first group game against Serbia, Richarlison was on the scoresheet hitting a brace in a 2-0 win. Though his first goal was a tap-in, Richarlison’s second goal created a buzz all across the world. A super kick in the 73rd minute got the world talking about it for the next 24 hours.