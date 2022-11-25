FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Wales vs Iran?

Wales and Iran will lock horns in their group stage encounter in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, on Friday (November 25). Wales were held on to a 1-1 draw versus USA whereas Iran were thrashed by Harry Kane-led England, 6-2, and, hence, need a quick turnaround if they wish to progress any further in the mega event.

For Gareth Bale-starrer Wales, this is an important clash and they will hope to return with full points versus the Iranian line-up. They will try to make inroads of Iran's vulnerable defence and plan against Mehdi Taremi. Iran, on the other hand, will try to draw inspiration from the likes of Saudi Arabia and Japan who defeated Argentina and Germany, respectively, in their respective openers.

When is the Wales vs Iran match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Wales vs Iran match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, from Group B, will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will kick off at 15:30 PM IST on Friday afternoon (November 25).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?