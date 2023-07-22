FIFA Women's WC: Amalie Vangsgaard's 90th minute winner stuns China as Denmark celebrate return in style
Denmark ended a 16-year Women's World Cup absence with victory as a 90th-minute header from Amalie Vangsgaard broke China's hearts in Perth on Saturday.
Vangsgaard soared highest to give Denmark a 1-0 victory and stun the crowd of 17,000 fans, most of whom were loudly supporting the Asian champions.
It was a significant victory for Denmark between two similarly ranked teams in Group C, which is headlined by contenders England.
Led by dynamic 22-year-old Zhang Linyan, China had been the aggressors in a match that failed to live up to great heights until the dramatic ending.
Having been an early powerhouse in women's football, finishing runners-up in 1999, China hoped a shock triumph at last year's Asian Cup could fuel a return to their former glory.
Star striker Wang Shuang surprisingly started on the bench, as an enterprising China dominated the early exchanges with their speed on the left wing rattling a nervous Denmark.
But they were let down by poor finishing with their best chance from Zhang forcing Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen into a low save to her left.
Denmark, whose entire line-up comprised World Cup debutants, finally settled, with captain Pernille Harder assertive in her return from a hamstring surgery.
But Denmark failed to penetrate a gritty China defence and their frustrations boiled over when Rikke Sevecke received a yellow card for shirt pulling just before half-time.
Wang started after half-time and made an immediate impact, rifling a long-range shot only to be thwarted by Christensen.
The contest opened up as both teams pressed, but Denmark's Josefine Hasbo missed a header in the 52nd minute with the goal at her mercy.
Denmark pressed aggressively and it paid off when Vangsgaard stepped up in the dying stages.
