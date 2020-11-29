'Exploited me for 10 years': Woman accuses Pakistan skipper Babar Azam of sexual abuse

Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam has been accused of sexually abusing a woman. According to the woman, Azam exploited her for 10 years and gave her false promises of marriage.

The woman, in a press conference, revealed that they are school friends. She said that she backed the player mentally and financially during his tough times. According to the woman, Babar proposed her for marriage in 2010 and they eloped for a court wedding next year. However, Babar Azam changed his mind after he rose to fame when he led Pakistan in 2012 U-19 World Cup and then was selected in the national team.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"

Video courtesy 24NewsHD

As per the woman, Babar threatened to kill her before she went to the police. She also revealed that Babar Azam used to physically assault her.

Recently, Babar Azam became Pakistan's captain in all formats and is currently touring in New Zealand for the T20I and Test series against the Black Caps.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to take any actions against the player. However, these accusations have sent shockwaves across the cricketing world.