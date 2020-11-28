NZ vs PAK: Seventh player of Pakistan cricket team tests positive for COVID-19

A seventh player of Pakistan cricket team has tested positive for coronavirus as the team remains restricted to Christchurch on Saturday, unable to train and with a question mark over their New Zealand tour.

Also read: NZ vs PAK: Six Pakistan cricketers test positive for Covid-19

The Pakistani players, who arrived four days ago, are already on a "final warning" for breaching New Zealand's tight quarantine restrictions.

"One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive," the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday, confirming the seventh patient.

"The remainder of the results from the squad's day-three swab testing, apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative."



Earlier, six players from the Pakistan cricket team had tested positive for COVID-19. The positive reports from the Pakistan camp have thrown the preparations for the five-match series into jeopardy while causing a scare in a country that has managed to control the coronavirus.

The Pakistan squad’s "exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed", the governing body said, adding that the six positive players would be moved into strict quarantine.