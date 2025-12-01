/Explained: McLaren's blunder in Qatar GP that could cost Lando Norris F1 title

The Formula One 2025 season has taken extraordinary turns in the last two races as the championship is now up for grabs in a three-way battle. While McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are still in the championship race, it is an error in the Qatar GP that could cost them the entire season, as Max Verstappen now stands in their way. So what was the McLaren decision that had everyone guessing and could cost them the F1 title?

McLaren's blunder that could cost Lando Norris F1 title

In the seventh lap of the Qatar GP main race, a Safety Car was being employed for a yellow flag for a collision between Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg. This meant all drivers had to retain their original position until the Safety Car went off. All the drivers on the grid took advantage of the situation and pitted, giving them a strategic advantage.

With a 25-lap limit on tyre stints in place for the high-speed Qatar event due to concerns over wear, which effectively made it a two-stop race, lap seven was conveniently the earliest point in the 57-lap race at which drivers could pit and then complete two equal stints of 25 laps to the finish.

However, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella opted not to take the pit stop and instead continued on the race track. Had the pit stop been done, McLaren, like other cars, would have had a three-pit advantage. However, that decision backfired big time.

What is the consequence?

Max Verstappen was at his fluent best yet again in the Qatar GP as he won the race and now sits second in the standings ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi. Had McLaren taken advantage of the situation, Norris could have sealed the title or at least entered the final race in Abu Dhabi with a certain advantage.

As things stand, if Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi GP, Norris will have to finish on the podium to win his maiden F1 title. However, a failure to do so will see Max Verstappen win the title for a fifth consecutive time and write his name in history.