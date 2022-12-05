EXPLAINED: How Pakistan's 74-run loss vs England is a gain for India with WTC final ticket at stake

In a run-feast in Rawalpindi, England beat Pakistan by 74 runs to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. On Day 5, all three results were possible but Ben Stokes & Co. were rewarded for their brave and attacking approach as they beat Babar Azam & Co. in the riveting final moments of the contest.

Opting to bat first, England rode on centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, OIlie Pope and Harry Brooks to be dismissed for 657 (in 101 overs) in their first innings. In reply, Pakistan also made a mammoth 579, courtesy of hundreds from Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique and Babar, but gave a vital 78-run lead to the visitors who smashed 264/7 in 35.5 overs and declared; setting up a challenging 343-run target.

On the final day, Pakistan were 259 for 5 are seemed like cruising towards the total before James Anderson-Ollie Robinson's four wickets each and Jack Leach chipped in with the last wicket to take their side home; dismissing Pakistan for 268. With this defeat, Pakistan have dented their chances of qualifying for the second ICC World Test Championship final.

Here's how Pakistan's loss is India's gain

Babar & Co. aren't out of contention yet. They are placed fifth in the table, however, wins for Australia or India in their respective upcoming Test series will end Pakistan's chances of entering the final.

On the other hand, if Rohit Sharma's India clean sweep Bangladesh, they can now afford to lose at least one of their upcoming four Tests versus Pat Cummins-led Australia at home, early next year, in a bid to qualify. For Australia, if they whitewash West Indies on home soil and beat South Africa in two out of the upcoming three Tests, Down Under, they would also make it to the summit clash.

After the loss, Babar said at the post-match presentation, "We were not upto the mark. Had a golden chance in the second innings, but session by session we lost wickets. Our bowling group is young. Unfortunately Haris injured himself in the first innings. All credit to the bowlers who bowled well and tried without Haris. We try to stick to our plans. Difficult when opponent goes at 7 an over. We had an opportunity in the second innings. But we didn't get partnerships in the end. Lot of positives. Our batting performed very well. Bowling also very well."