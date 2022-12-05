Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after England beat Pakistan in Rawalpindi

England's bazball approach continued in their second innings as they scored at over 7 RPO to declare at 264-7; setting a challenging 343-run target for the hosts in the last four sessions. On Day 5, all three results were possible and it seemed like Pakistan's middle-order would take them towards the target before James Anderson and Ollie Robinson's four-fers each took their side to a fitting 74-run win. Here's the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after the Rawalpindi tie:

At the post-match presentation, Stokes said, "Some of the things we can't plan for is what happened to the squad before the Test. Seems a long time ago when we were running around to find players for the Test. Will Jacks getting the message three minutes before toss, and Pope getting the gloves. We've played 8-9 matches with myself and Brendon in charge. One thing we try to do is focus on ourselves and not the opposition. We know we're a very exciting team. Was a great batting surface, so it was an opportunity for our batting group. Having the lads truck in like they did today was amazing. Really special group of players. We wanted to come here to Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket. I've got no interest in trying to play for a draw, the dressing room has no interest in playing for a draw. Felt on this kind of wicket, almost had to entice the batsmen to play an attacking shot. Today we were fortunate to get the ball reverse-swinging. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were fantastic today. We won probably about 8 minutes before we would've come off. This is probably up there as one of England's greatest away wins."