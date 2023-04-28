Expected Virat Kohli to lead Team India in 2022 Birmingham Test in Rohit Sharma's absence: Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, London on June 07. At present, the Indian cricketers are involved in the IPL 2023 edition and the WTC final-bound players will be eager to remain fit to take part in the WTC finale. Rohit, who has had quite a few injury concerns in the past, will be desperate to lead the charge and take India to their first-ever ICC title since 2013 with a memorable win over Australia.

Recently, former India head coach Ravi Shastri stated that if Rohit misses the WTC final due to unforeseen circumstances, Virat Kohli -- Rohit's predecessor -- can lead the side. In addition, he believes Kohli should have led India in the one-off Test versus England, in Birmingham, after Rohit had to sit out for testing positive for Covid-19.

“If it’s for a major game like that (upcoming WTC final), then yes (for Kohli to be the stand-in captain in case Rohit misses out). I mean, you want Rohit to be fit as he is the captain of the side. In case of unforeseen circumstances, definitely, I will look in that direction,” Shastri was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo.

The former Indian all-rounder further opined, "Once Rohit was injured (talking about the India-England Birmingham Test 2022), I thought he would be asked. If I was still there, I would have asked. I’m not sure Rahul (Dravid) would have done the same thing, I haven’t spoken to him. I would have recommended to the board as it’s only fair if he leads because he is part of the team that is leading 2-1 in the series."

With Rohit ruled out due to Covid-19, Jasprit Bumrah led India in the Birmingham Test, which was the fifth and final Test of the India-England 2021 series. The fifth Test was postponed in the 2021 English summer due to the Covid crisis in the Indian camp. Back then, Kohli was the Indian captain when the visitors earned an unassailable 2-1 lead prior to the fifth Test's postponement.

The rescheduled fifth and final Test saw India fail to defend a 378-run target and lose to Ben Stokes-led England by seven wickets.

