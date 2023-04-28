Pak vs NZ: HISTORIC FEAT! Pakistan join India, Australia in elite list after 1st ODI win over Black Caps
Story highlights
After their first ODI win versus New Zealand, Pakistan have joined India and Australia to become only the third team to win 500 or more ODIs.
Babar Azam-led Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in the five-match ODI series opener on Thursday (April 27) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. With this win, the Men in Green achieved a massive feat in the format. Pakistan have joined India and Australia to win 500 or more ODI matches. Thus, it is a perfect start for the home side in their five home ODIs versus the Black Caps as they gear up for this year's 50-over World Cup in India.
Pakistan have played a total of 949 ODIs, winning 500 and losing 420 games. Australia is at the top winning 594 ODIs out of 978. Meanwhile, India follow suit as they occupy the second position with 539 wins from 1029 games. Thus, Australia have most wins in the format but Men in Blue have played the most number of 50-over games to date. Here's the overall list:
|TEAMS
|MATCHES
|WINS
|LOSSES
|Australia
|978
|594
|341
|India
|1029
|539
|438
|Pakistan
|949
|500
|420
|West Indies
|854
|411
|403
|South Africa
|654
|399
|228
|Sri Lanka
|883
|399
|440
|England
|739
|392
|348
|New Zealand
|800
|368
|383
|Bangladesh
|409
|149
|252
|Zimbabwe
|559
|146
|392
500 ODI wins and counting! 🏏🥳— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 27, 2023
A proud moment for Pakistan cricket as we celebrate this milestone.#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/0wLx3jE24U
5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI wins recorded 🇵🇰💚#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/hdDZp2NhDc— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 27, 2023
Talking about the first ODI between Pakistan and Tom Latham-led NZ, Pakistan opted to bowl first. Riding on Darly Mitchell's 113 and Wil Young's 86, the Black Caps posted a challenging 288 for 7 in 50 overs. In reply, the hosts rode on Fakhar Zaman's 117, Imam-ul-Haq's 60, Babar's 49 and Mohammad Rizwan's 42 to chase down the score with five wickets in hand, in 48.3 overs.
At the post-match presentation, Babar said, "This was a team effort, we want to start well. The credit belongs to the fast bowlers for the way we restricted them in the end. As a captain, to see players respond and execute plans feels good. The way Naseem bowled put the pressure on them and then the spinners could dominate. Then the way Fakhar and Imam played, then the innings Fakhar and I build together was great to see."
The second ODI will be held on Saturday (April 29) at the same venue.