Pak vs NZ: HISTORIC FEAT! Pakistan join India, Australia in elite list after 1st ODI win over Black Caps

Babar Azam-led Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in the five-match ODI series opener on Thursday (April 27) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. With this win, the Men in Green achieved a massive feat in the format. Pakistan have joined India and Australia to win 500 or more ODI matches. Thus, it is a perfect start for the home side in their five home ODIs versus the Black Caps as they gear up for this year's 50-over World Cup in India.

Pakistan have played a total of 949 ODIs, winning 500 and losing 420 games. Australia is at the top winning 594 ODIs out of 978. Meanwhile, India follow suit as they occupy the second position with 539 wins from 1029 games. Thus, Australia have most wins in the format but Men in Blue have played the most number of 50-over games to date. Here's the overall list:

TEAMS MATCHES WINS LOSSES Australia 978 594 341 India 1029 539 438 Pakistan 949 500 420 West Indies 854 411 403 South Africa 654 399 228 Sri Lanka 883 399 440 England 739 392 348 New Zealand 800 368 383 Bangladesh 409 149 252 Zimbabwe 559 146 392

Talking about the first ODI between Pakistan and Tom Latham-led NZ, Pakistan opted to bowl first. Riding on Darly Mitchell's 113 and Wil Young's 86, the Black Caps posted a challenging 288 for 7 in 50 overs. In reply, the hosts rode on Fakhar Zaman's 117, Imam-ul-Haq's 60, Babar's 49 and Mohammad Rizwan's 42 to chase down the score with five wickets in hand, in 48.3 overs.