/Ex-pacer Lee has an unorthodox way for debutant Doggett to 'get over nerves' in Ashes opener

Former Australia quick Brett Lee has an unorthodox way for Brendan Doggett to help calm the nerves when he takes the field in his maiden Test on November 21 in Perth. Doggett has been confirmed in Australia's playing XI for the first Ashes Test against England. He'll only be the third aboriginal player to ever play for Australia after Scott Boland and Jason Gillespie. Doggett was a reserve pacer in Australia squad for the first Test but an injury to fellow reserve Sean Abbott as well as Josh Hazlewood set him up for his Test debut in Perth.

Lee says give new ball to Doggett

"Maybe that's (bowling with new ball) the best thing for his nerves," Lee said at a Fox Cricket event on Thursday (Nov 20). "If they lose the toss tomorrow and they've got to bowl first, then Steve Smith might go, 'Alright mate, you haven't got time to get the nerves. Take the brand new ball and shape a few away.'"

The statement comes on the back for strong last couple of seasons by Doggett in domestic cricket which has pushed him for the selection in the Australian team.

Beau Webster misses out from Australia playing XI

Australia's playing XI for the first Ashes Test is out and all-rounder Beau Webster misses out from a place. The all-rounder, who last played against West Indies after making his debut against India earlier this year, lost his place to returning Cameron Green.