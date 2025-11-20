/Former batter Robin Uthappa says India not WTC champion contender in ongoing cycle

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has called for 'measured expectation' from the current Indian Test team under Shubman Gill. The statement comes after India's embarrassing loss against South Africa in the first of two Test of the ongoing home series. Chasing a modest 124, India were bowled out for 93 - losing the fourth home Test in last six matches played. The 2-4 win-loss record for India in last 13 months at home is worst for them since 1972.

Uthappa says India not WTC contenders in current WTC cycle

"You have to measure your expectations, whether it is home or away. They have the potential to be WTC champions, but not this cycle, maybe in the next cycle. So use this cycle to develop them and give exposure, continue to play on turners but not on underprepared wickets like in Kolkata,” Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - West Indies batter Shai Hope is 1st player to achieve THIS record in ODIs

India drew a lot of criticism for their performance in Kolkata, especially on the selection call they made. The hosts went with four spinners and two pacers on a pitch they had asked to be tailormade to turn from day 1.

What next for India in Guwahati?

In the second and final Test of the series in Guwahati, India will be hoping for a win to draw the series. They are still not sure about the participation of skipper Shubman Gill who had retired hurt mid-way in the first Test because of neck spasm.

Gill has travelled with the team to Guwahati and after 'responding well to the treatment provided' but "a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," said BCCI in a release.