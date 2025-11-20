/West Indies batter Shai Hope is at heights where even 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar couldn't reach

West Indie batter Shai Hope's ton against New Zealand in second ODI on Wednesday (Nov 19) may have gone in vain but the batter broke multiple records with his 109 not out innings. Hope not only equalled Brian Lara for join second-most ODI tons for West Indies, he also became second-fastest to reach 6,000 ODI runs for the behind Viv Richards. Apart from that, Hope also became the first batter in international cricket to score a hundred against all 11 full members of the ICC. In total, Hope has scored an ODI ton against 13 teams - also the most by any batter.

Hope reaches where no other player could

Apart from his ton against New Zealand on Wednesday (Nov 19), Hope has an ODI ton against India, Ireland, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka as well. He also has a hundred against Nepal and Netherlands to make it 13 teams against which Hope has a century.

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar was at the top of the list before Hope with at least one hundred against Australia, Bangladesh, England, Kenya, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe.

Hope emulates Dhoni's feat as keeper-batter-skipper

Since being appointed as captain, Hope has scored six ODI tons for West Indies. He was also the wicketkeeper while scoring all those tons, taking him equal to India's MS Dhoni for most ODI tons by a keeper-batter who also led the side. Hope's six ODI tons as skipper are also the most for West Indies, going past Brian Lara's tally of five.