/Yearender 2025: Two years since Nov 19, 2023 ODI WC Final loss, India are now undisputed white-ball giants

November 19, 2023 - India ODI team under Rohit Sharma and a billions fans suffered a massive heartbreak as they lost to Australia in ODI World Cup final that too at home. Before the loss, India had reached the ODI World Cup twice - in 2011 which they had won under MS Dhoni and 2003 which they had lost in South Africa, also against Australia. The 2023 final was the perfect opportunity for India to avenge the loss of 2003 loss but instead they got another one to nurse. Two years since Rohit Sharma got visibly emotional in Ahmedabad, India are now the undisputed white-ball giants.

T20 World Cup 2024

After the 2023 ODI World Cup, focus turned onto the T20 World Cup 2024 n South Africa. India were placed in Group A along with Pakistan, the USA, Canada and Ireland. The went through the group stage unbeaten with three wins and match against Canada being abandoned. Come Super Eight, India faced Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh.

In the match against Aussies, Rohit unleashed himself, scoring 92 off 41 balls, as if to pay them back for the 2023 ODI WC Final. India reached the semis unbeaten and then went on to beat England in penultimate match and South Africa in the final to life their second T20 World Cup trophy and first since 2007.

Champions Trophy 2025

India's next assignment was Champions Trophy 2025 - which was being played after a gap of eight years with India losing to Pakistan in the final of the last edition in 2017. India were with New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in Group A and won all their matches to march unbeaten in the semis.

In the semi-final, India faced Australia again and this time Virat Kohli took the chase of 265 upon himself as India won the match by four wickets to enter the final where they beat New Zealand to win the title.

In addition to the two ICC trophies - one each in both T20Is and ODIs, India also won the regional Asia Cup (T20) recently to assert their dominance. Since 2023 ODI World Cup final loss, India have played 17 ODIs - with a 11-5 win-loss record and two of those losses came against Australia in bilateral series last month. In T20Is, India has played 59 matches and won 39 of them - the most by any team with just six losses.