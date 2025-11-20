/Ashes 2025-26: Australia include two aboriginal players for first time as they announce playing XI for Perth Test

Australia have announced the playing XI for the first Ashes Test against England which starts November 21 in Perth. The home side will be handing a debut to two players - opening batter Jake Weatherald and pacer Brendon Doggett. This will be the first time Australia playing XI will feature two aboriginal players in Doggett and Scott Boland. The pacers are filling in for injured Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Marnus Labuschagne also makes a comeback to the side but all-rounder Beau Webster misses out with Cameron Green fit again to bowl.

Australia include two aboriginal players for first time

With Cummins ruled out, Boland was a surety in playing XI even before England landed in Australia for the Ashes. Doggett, on the other hand, was named as one of two reserve fast bowlers along with Seat Abbott in the 15-man squad for the Perth Test. Abbott, along with Hazlewood, got injured during a Shield game days before the first Test, which made the way for 31-year-old Doggett to be eligible for the debut.

Who are aboriginal players?

The term aboriginal refers to 'indigenous or native people' of a place and widely used in Australia's for the first known habitants of the island country/continent. Doggett, on November 21, will become only the third aboriginal player to play for Australia after Scott Boland and Jason Gillespie - coincidently all three are pace bowlers.

Who else made the cut?

Apart from Labuschagne being back, Nathan Lyon also comes back in the playing XI after being left out in Jamaica Test (Day-Night) against West Indies earlier this year. Rest of the playing XI is almost similar to that of recent months, except Usman Khawaja getting a new opening partner in Jake Weatherald.

Australia XI for first Ashes Test