/Cristiano Ronaldo gets 'key to White House' from US President Donald Trump

Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer's one of the biggest stars, now holds a 'key' to one of the world most powerful places - the White House. Ronaldo was one of the guests at the recently-held White House dinner by US President Donald Trump in honour of Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Ronaldo, among many other esteemed guests, was also present at the high-profile black-tie dinner. The footballer was warmly greeted and introduced by Trump to other guests. Ronaldo's presence is linked to him being a player of Saudi-bases Al Nassr club in the country's football league.

Ronaldo gets the key to White House

After the dinner, Trump invited Ronaldo to the Oval Office next morning and presented him with a special gift - a golden key of the White House. A symbolic gesture by the US president towards the footballer. Ronaldo was also moved by the gesture and thanked the US President for the gift in an Instagram post.

"Thank you Mr. President for your invitation and for the warm welcome you and the First Lady gave me and my future wife, @georginagio. Each of us has something meaningful to give, and I stand ready to do my part as we inspire new generations to build a future defined by courage, responsibility and lasting peace," read Ronaldo's post.

