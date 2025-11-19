Trump earns 'little more' respect from son for introduction to Ronaldo at White House dinner for Saudi crown prince Salman

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo attended the black-tie dinner on Tuesday (Nov 18) night at the White House hosted by US President Donald Trump for Saudi Arabia crown price Mohammed Bin Salman. Ronaldo, one of the best ever to play the game, currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League and has become the face of modernaisation in the country - an initiative by the Saudi crown price and de facto leader. This is Ronaldo's first known US visit since 2016.

Trump says son Barron respects him more after meeting Ronaldo

President Trump, told the dinner guests at the White House while turning to Ronaldo: “My son is a big fan of Ronaldo. And Baron (Trump) got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you.”

Along with Ronaldo, tech billionaire Elon Musk also attended the event. This was the first time Musk was at White House since quitting his role in Trump admin as the head of Department for Government Efficiency (Doge) in April earlier this year. A public feud played out between Musk and Trump on social media before the businessman quit his role.

