Ex-India selector makes bold claim on Ravindra Jadeja, explains why his return to action won't be easy

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 03:34 PM(IST)

Ex-India selector explains why Ravindra Jadeja's comeback won't be easy Photograph:( AFP )

Ex-India stumper and former selector Saba Karim has made a bold claim on Ravindra Jadeja and explained why his return to action won't be that easy.

Ravindra Jadeja sustained a knee injury during the group stage of the Asia Cup 2022 edition. With him being ruled out, India went onto lose their first two games in the Super Four round and have bowed out of the competition with one game to play.

Jadeja's injury came as a huge setback for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in the continental tournament. He attained a wicket and remained economical versus Pakistan and Hong Kong, respectively, and played a crucial 29-ball 35 versus the Men in Green in Men in Blue's tournament-opener. While his knee surgery has been successful, he is expected to begin his rehabilitation to become fit for the 2022 T20 World Cup (head coach Rahul Dravid hasn't ruled out the possibility of his comeback as yet).

Despite him being a vital cog across formats for India, former Indian stumper and chief selector Saba Karim made a bold claim on the 33-year-old Jadeja. Karim feels Jaddu's comeback won't be that easy while speaking on Sports18. He said, “It's a tough phase for him because whenever he comes back, he has always done well and for him to get injured at such a critical juncture in his career is not so easy."

Karim added, "But I think with age, it may not be easy for him to do that. So I think he needs to go back and work on his rehab and then try and come back. But more importantly, I feel that it’s your mindset, the kind of preparation you do before you come back on the field after your injury."

India will be desperate to regain Jadeja's services going into the 2022 T20 WC, in Australia, given they fell flat in the Asia Cup following his exit.

