Rohit looking uncomfortable, was shouting & screaming, says Akhtar after India's Asia Cup debacle

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar opined on Rohit Sharma and his captaincy as Team India crashed out of the Asia Cup 2022. After India's six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 6) in the Super Four clash, the Men in Blue were on the brink of elimination and were finally ousted with Pakistan's one-wicket win over Afghanistan in a thriller on Wednesday (September 7).

Talking about India-Sri Lanka clash, Rohit-led India were asked to bat first and rode on the captain's 72 and contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin to post 173-8. However, it wasn't enough as fifties from the Sri Lankan openers Kusal Medis-Pathum Nissanka and captain Dasun Shanaka-Bhanuka Rajapaksa's finishing knocks ensured the Islanders a six-wicket win on the penultimate ball of the contest.

After India's back-to-back defeats in the Super Four, Akhtar commented on their disheartening performances. He feels Asia Cup debacle is a wake-up call for the one-time winners ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, from October-November in Australia. He also insisted there is no need for a change in captaincy despite heavy criticism of Rohit Sharma but highlighted some concerns for Team India.

"You don't have to change the captain again. Rohit Sharma was looking uncomfortable, he was shouting and screaming. There is uncertainty in the Indian camp. In hindsight, this is a good wake up call for India. Now, India know what their final XI should be, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.