Even base price of players in IPL is more than prize money in Zimbabwe's T20 league: R Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has highlighted the disparity between India and Zimbabwe when it comes to cricket. While India remains a superpower in world cricket, Zimbabwe has been slowly finding its feet in international cricket after recovering from the ICC ban in 2019. Zimbabwe cricket is back on track and the team has been doing well.

Zimbabwe have played a number of matches so far this year and are currently taking on heavyweights India in a three-match ODI series at home. While they have already conceded the series 2-0 having lost the first two games on the trot, the hosts have shown some promise with both the bat and the ball.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin spoke about how the Big 3 - India, Australia and England continue to dominate world cricket and minnows like Zimbabwe have a lot to do to catch up. Once a prominent cricketing nation, Zimbabwe cricket has suffered a lot over the last few years.

Citing the example of Shahbaz Ahmed, who earned his maiden India call-up for the Zimbabwe series after impressing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Ashwin said the prize money in Zimbabwe's local T20 league is lesser than the base price of a single player in IPL.

The prize money in Zimbabwe's National Premier League (NPL) is $10,000 (Rs 8.50 lakh) while the base price of players in IPL starts at Rs 20 lakh ($25,000 approx). Meanwhile, Ahmed was roped in by RCB for a sum of Rs 2.40 crore (around $3,00,279) in the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

"Read an amazing article on the world cricket scenario. It says that wherever there is more money, employment opportunities are better, and there are better chances of players flourishing. For example, India has sent a 15-member squad to Zimbabwe. Washington Sundar got injured, and Shahbaz Ahmed has been sent as a last-minute replacement," Ashwin said in his video.

“Shahbaz Ahmed is sitting on a good contract at RCB. I don’t know his exact salary details, but he must be definitely earning in crores. On the other hand, the entire prize money of Zimbabwe’s T20 league, which is called the National Premier League (NPL) is $10,000 (₹8.50 lakh). Even the base price of Indian players for the IPL is more than ₹8.5 lakh,” he added.

Ashwin also spoke about the struggles of Zimbabwe players in the past when they were not being paid salaries by the board due to a financial crisis and explained why it is important for them to perform well against India. Ashwin believes if Zimbabwe do well against India it will be good for their cricket.

“At one point in time, Zimbabwe were unable to pay salaries to their players. But after the new administration took over, they cleared past dues. There has been some kind of resurgence in Zimbabwe cricket. So, if Zimbabwe does well in this series, they will get accolades, and it will be good for their cricket," Ashwin explained.