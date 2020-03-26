Erling Haaland's father reveals why his son chose Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United

The young teen sensation Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland has said that the reason his son did not join Manchester United was that it was just their coach Solskjaer who was pushing for the transfer.

Reportedly Solskjaer was so desperate about the signing that he flew to Norway to sign the 19-year-old.

But Alf-Inge, who also plays a major role in the player's decision making refused the transfer to happen as he felt it is too dangerous if only the coach is pushing for the transfer, he said: "It’s dangerous to just sign for a coach because he can suddenly be sacked."

The reason Haaland Sr. chose Dortmund was because "the whole club wanted him".

Alf-Inge told TV2: "You never know how it would go in other clubs. It may well have been good, too, if we had chosen a different route. We’ll never get an answer to that. But we are very happy with the clubs he has been in,”

Erling Haaland has been on a roll ever since his joining in Borussia Dortmund, the young gun has scored 11 goals in 12 matches played for the German Club.

The young teen and his on-pitch partner Jadon Sancho have become the most expensive duo in this world. According to the CIES Football Observatory, the current value at $324 million.