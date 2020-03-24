Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland become most expensive duo: reports

Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland are currently one of the most expensive duo in the World.

The young guns currently play for Borrusia Dortmund. According to the CIES Football Observatory, the current value at $324 million, whereas Dortmund bought them for just $30.2 million.

The duo has been in giving a stellar performance for the club and big clubs have developed an interest in these players.

Since signing for Dortmund in 2017 as a 17-year-old, Sancho has developed into one of the most exciting attacking prospects in Europe and is regularly linked with a transfer to Europe's biggest clubs.

In January, Dortmund has stunned teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United after the duo outperformed these two heavyweights.

In February, Haaland starred in a stunning PSG defeat in the first leg of the Champions League. Though Paris managed to overturn the scoreline in the second leg, yet Haaland left a mark with his prolific goal scoring.

The study, which focused on players born in the year 2000 or later, takes into account "the length of contract remaining, age, international status, career progression, as well as the performances in the different competitions played both for clubs and national teams."