Erling Haaland out for 'several weeks' with hip flexor injury

AFP
Berlin, Germany Published: Oct 22, 2021, 07:41 PM(IST)

Erling Haaland Photograph:( AFP )

21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will not be available for his side for a few weeks because of hip flexor injury.

Borussia Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland will be sidelined for "several weeks" with a hip flexor injury, coach Marco Rose said Friday.

The 21-year-old Norwegian played the entire match as Dortmund went down 4-0 to Ajax in the Champions league on Wednesday.

"Time to focus on my injury. I will be back stronger," tweeted Haaland alongside a photo of himself clapping the public.

Haaland's absence is a blow for Dortmund, currently second in the Bundesliga, one point off leaders Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian has already scored nine goals this season, sitting atop the league's goal-scoring charts alongside Bayern rival Robert Lewandowski.

