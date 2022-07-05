Erik Ten Hag has his first signing as Manchester United land Dutch left back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord

Reuters
Bangalore, India Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:39 PM(IST)

Tyrell Malacia has joined Man Utd from Feyenoord. | @ManUtd | Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord on Tuesday (July 05).

Manchester United have signed Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord until June 2026 with the option to extend the contract for a further year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that United have signed the 22-year-old for around 13 million pounds ($15.56 million) plus another 1.7 million pounds in add-ons.

Feyenoord academy graduate Malacia made 50 appearances in all competitions during the 2021-22 season as they finished third in the Eredivisie and reached the Europa Conference League final, which they lost to AS Roma.

×

Also Read: Ronaldo's agent meets Barcelona president amid rumours of him leaving Man Utd 

Malacia, capped five times by the Netherlands, will compete with Luke Shaw and Alex Telles for a place in United`s starting lineup under new manager Erik ten Hag.

United, who finished sixth last season and missed out on Champions League qualification, begin the new Premier League campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.
 

Wimbledon 2022

Full Coverage

Wimbledon 2022

Full Coverage
Read in App