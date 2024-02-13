England have thrown some punches to push India back, feels former Test specialist ahead of Rajkot Test

India and England are set to lock horns in the third Test in Rajkot, which gets underway on Feb 15 (Thursday). Given that the series is currently levelled at 1-1, there is all to play for both the sides. Ahead of the third Test, former England Test specialist Ian Bell has praised Ben Stokes-led side and feels they have pushed India on the back foot with their aggressive and fearless approach. The visitors gained a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test, in Hyderabad, by 28 runs in a remarkable fashion and gave a tough fight in their chase of 399 in the second Test, in Visakhapatnam, before losing by 106 runs.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bell said, "I suppose the Indian media was very confident that it's going to be 5-0 before the series started. No doubt that this India team is worried about this England side, which is great. I think England have thrown some real punches to push India back."

He further opined, "It's going to come down to again, someone like Ollie Pope did in that first game to get a big hundred, that's really important to really put yourself in the game, but they look threatening."

Bell feels Indian team is under pressure and has backed someone in the England line-up to replicate Ollie Pope's heroics from the series opener, where he slammed an impressive 196 in the second innings, and add to India's concerns. “I think the Indian lineup has got amazing amount of talent, but again, there will be doubt there. Not that they don’t have the talent and ability, but I feel there will a bit more pressure at the moment on India. Let’s hope so. But it's in the balance right now. But I think if someone can do what Ollie Pope did in the first Test, we can put pressure on India,” Bell added.