Ind vs Eng: Dhoni had quick hands but Foakes has quickest hands in the game, says England's former stumper

Former England stumper Alec Stewart made a massive statement ahead of the third India-England Test, which gets underway on Feb 15 in Rajkot. Stewart, a veteran of 133 Tests for England (with over 8,000 runs and 277 dismissals in whites), stated that MS Dhoni had quick hands behind the stumps but current English keeper-batter Ben Foakes has 'the quickest hands in the game.'

Dhoni ended his international career as one of the greats of the game, known for his captaincy, keeping and finishing skills along with several good performances with the bat in Tests and ODIs. Talking about his wicketkeeping, he ended with 256 catches and 38 stumpings in Tests, 321 catches and 123 stumpings in ODIs, and claimed 57 catches along with 34 stumpings in T20Is. Foakes, on the other hand, has represented England in 22 Tests, claiming 63 catches along with eight stumpings. The right-handed batter has not had much to do with the bat in the ongoing India series, however, he has been a force to reckon with behind the stumps (with six dismissals).

'Foakes does things that no one else can do'

Thus, Foakes has impressed one and all with his keeping skills in India, which is a tough place for any gloveman. Stewart, while talking to the Times, said, "MS Dhoni had quick hands but Foakes has the quickest hands in the game and the ball stays in them. He does things that no one else can do. His hand speed is second to none. He’s got massive natural talent."

"But his work ethic, and attention to detail, are as good as I’ve come across both when I played and since I’ve been in this role [Director of Surrey cricket club]. He leaves no stone unturned. He works on specifics and the quality of the work is impressive,” Stewart further opined.

Stewart also praised Foakes the batter and added, "People should not underestimate his batting. He averages just shy of 40 in first-class cricket and when he’s played for England he’s been involved in some match-winning partnerships. You need to be not only physically fit and strong, but mentally fit and strong. The biggest thing is, if you miss a chance, how do you deal with it? He’s good at that."

Foakes was involved in a handy 112-run sixth-wicket stand with centurion Ollie Pope (196) in England's second innings of the Hyderabad Test, which the visitors won by 28 runs despite conceding a 190-run lead. The keeper-batter will look to continue his good work behind the stumps and come up with more substantial knocks with the willow in the remaining three Tests.