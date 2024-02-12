Ind vs Eng: Aggressive Ben Stokes will give India a real battle in last three Tests, predicts Ian Chappell

India and England are set to lock horns in the third Test, in Rajkot, which gets underway on Feb 15. After the end of the first two Tests, the series is interestingly poised at 1-1. Ahead of the third Test, former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels England captain Ben Stokes' aggressive captaincy will ensure India have a tough time in the last three Tests.

In his column, Chappell wrote, "As the home side India should eventually win a tough series, but it has a real battle on their hands. England under the aggressive leadership of Stokes are a far cry from the poorly captained Joe Root team that capitulated against spin on their last tour of the country. This India versus England contest is shaping up as it should: a tough five-match encounter between two talented sides."

"Much of England's success has been attributed to Bazball - the desire to score quickly and tactically rattle the opposition - but this is a misnomer. What Stokes has really done is set out to achieve victory from ball one by playing aggressive cricket in all aspects of the game. Stokes has been extremely smart to adopt such an approach and his aggressive tactics have brought England great success in the win column," added Chappell.

England have looked much confident, relying on their Bazball approach, this time around in India. During their last Test series on Indian soil, the then Joe Root-led England lost the five-match series 1-3; being clueless against spin and in terms of their strategies. Under Stokes, England have kept India on their toes in both the Tests with their unorthodox field settings, timely bowling changes and positive approach with the bat.