'Will talk about Bazball after series is over,' says India spinner Ravi Ashwin

India spinner Ravi Ashwin has said that he doesn't want to talk about England's Bazball approach yet in the ongoing Test series in India. The veteran off spinner, however, said that he'll share his views after the five-match series is over. India and England are currently tied at 1-1 in the series with the next match starting on February 15 in Rajkot.

“I would talk about England’s game, their mental space and everything after the five matches get over. I don’t want to get into the intricate details right now,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel as the teams are into a mid-series break.

The spinner also talked about India's top performers so far, that is, batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Ashwin praised Bumrah for becoming India's first pacer to become number one in Tests as well.

“The real show stealer is BoomBall,” Ashwin said. “We saw a little of Jaisball also. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily, being the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets. He is also the latest number-one Test bowler in the world. A big congratulations from my side. I’m a big fan of him. This achievement is an Himalayan feat,” he added.

The hosts India lost the first match in Hyderabad by 28 runs but made an emphatic comeback in the second Test played in Vizag and won by 106 runs.

