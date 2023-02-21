ENG-W vs PAK-W live streaming: Watch England vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup match for free on mobile & laptop

ENG-W vs. PAK-W Cricket World Cup LIVE: England Women will play their final group-stage match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 today against Pakistan Women. The England side is currently holding the number one position in the Group 2 points table with three wins in three matches. They will aim to maintain their 100 per cent win record. On the other hand, Pakistan's side has already been eliminated from the race to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals. They have won only one of their three matches so far. The Women in Green will try to sign off from the tournament on a winning note.

England Women have emerged victorious in their last five T20I matches against Pakistan Women. Here is a short summary of all five matches against Pakistan:

1. ENG-W (158/7) beat PAK-W (116) by 42 runs, on Feb 28, 2020.

2. ENG-W (170/3) beat PAK-W (144/5) by 26 runs, on Dec 20, 2019.

3. ENG-W (185/5) beat PAK-W (101/9) by 84 runs, on Dec 19, 2019.

4. ENG-W (154/4) beat PAK-W (125) by 29 runs, on Dec 17, 2019.

5. ENG-W (170/5) beat PAK-W (113/7) by 57 runs, on Jul 6, 2016.



ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Group details

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: The venues

Three venues across South Africa will be used for the T20 World Cup. The event kicks off on February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will also host the semi-finals and the final. Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha, are the other venues for the event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: ENG-W vs PAK-W squads

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

What time will the England Women vs Pakistan Women's (ENG-W vs PAK-W) match start?

The England Women vs Pakistan Women ENG-W vs PAK-W will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the England Women vs Pakistan Women’s ENG-W vs PAK-W match be played?

England Women vs Pakistan Women ENG-W vs PAK-W will be played in Newlands, Cape Town.

How to watch England Women vs Pakistan ENG-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup match?

The live-streaming of the England Women vs Pakistan Women ENG-W vs PAK-W match will be on Disney+ Hotstar.