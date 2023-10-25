ENG vs SL Head-to-head: World Cup 2023- England vs Sri Lanka pitch report, weather update, live streaming
ENG vs SL head-to-head: England and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 25 of 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday (Oct 26) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Check all the head-to-head details of both teams.
ENG vs SL head-to-head: England and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 25 of the ongoing 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup. The clash will take place on Thursday (Oct 26) at 2:00 pm IST. The game is slated to take place at the M. Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
England's hopes of depending their World Cup title took a severe blow when they faced their most significant ODI loss to South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium. Sri Lanka, like England, approach the match with an identical record, recently securing a victory against the Netherlands.
Ahead of Thursday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:
ENG vs SL World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats
A total of 78 matches have taken place between England and Sri Lanka in the ODI format. England has won by 38 matches while Sri Lanka has won 36 matches. 3 matches ended with a draw between both teams.
Total matches played: 78
Won by England: 38
Won by Sri Lanka: 36
Matches tied: 1
Matches ended with no result: 3
ENG vs SL World Cup 2023: Pitch report
The pitch at this venue is a batter’s dream, exemplified by Australia's recent achievement of amassing 367 runs in the last ODI played here. While spinners might discover some assistance from the pitch, the smaller ground dimensions leave them with no margin for error.
ENG vs SL World Cup 2023: Weather update
Bengaluru is expected to experience mostly sunny weather with a high temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, promising the ball to come onto the bat nicely.
ENG vs SL World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI
England (ENG): Dawid Malan, Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.
Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kusan Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
ENG vs SL World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka match details
Match: England vs Sri Lanka, Match 25, World Cup 2023
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, Karnataka
Date & Time: Thursday, October 26, 2:00 pm IST
