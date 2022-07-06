ENG vs IND: Rahul Dravid shares his take on England's 'bazball' style of play after Edgbaston Test - WATCH

England Test side has witnessed some major highs in the last few weeks. After whitewashing New Zealand 3-0 at home, Ben Stokes-led England beat India in the fifth and final rescheduled Test, in Edgabston, Birmingham, resorting to their newly-found bazball style of play; i.e. being more aggressive with the bat.

As a result, England have chased down three 275-plus totals versus New Zealand, on the trot, before beating India by chasing a mammoth 378-run target (being their most-successful Test run-chase). Thus, India's head coach Rahul Dravid shared his take on England's bazball approach after India missed a golden opportunity to win the five Tests 3-1 as the series ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

"People are talking a lot about Bazball. Some say this will change cricket entirely. As a coach what is your take on Bazball," a reporter asked Dravid during the press conference. To this, the former Indian captain-turned-coach politely responded with a smile and said, "Don't really know what's that."

He, however, lauded England's performances and added, "I would definitely say that the kind of cricket they have been playing in the last few months has been really good. They have been really good at chasing. That chasing is not easy in fourth innings in England. Whatever brand of cricket one wants to play, it depends a lot of the players and the kind of form they are in presently. When the players are in good form, your obviously play a more positive game, like we did in that innings where Pant and Jadeja were batting."

Talking about the final Test, which was rescheduled after Covid cases in the Indian camp during the 2021 English summer, India were without regular captain Rohit Sharma (who had tested positive for the deadly infection). In Jasprit Bumrah's leadership, India rode on centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to post 416 after being asked to bat first. In reply, England were dismissed for 284, giving a sizeable 132-run lead before India only managed 245 in their second essay. Despite still chasing a big target, of 378, England were 109-3 before centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow took them to a historic seven-wicket series-levelling win.