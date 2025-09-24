/Donald Trump to attend opening day of 2025 Ryder Cup, fans issued advisory

United States President Donald Trump won’t stay away from headlines as he is now set to attend another sporting event. Having already attended the Super Bowl, Club World Cup final and the US Open men’s singles final, Trump is all set to attend the opening day of the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup. Ahead of his arrival on Friday’s opening day, organisers have issued an advisory to fans who will be in attendance.

Trump to attend Ryder Cup

"Those attending the Ryder Cup on Friday should expect enhanced security measures and additional restrictions in place at Bethpage Black," a statement from the PGA of America said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Guests should expect temporary delays moving around publicly accessible areas inside and outside of the Bethpage Black golf course. These areas may briefly become restricted or frozen spaces before, during or after the event."

The opening day of the Ryder Cup is expected to bring a crowd of 50,000 fans as the United States try to regain the title. Team Europe is the defending champion and will look to defend the title once the prestigious tournament starts on Friday.

"I'm deeply honored the President of the United States is going to come support our team at the Ryder Cup," US captain Keegan Bradley said.

"Any time you can be around a current President is a pretty phenomenal thing, but when you're representing your country... having the President there to support you is something that's just absolutely incredible."

This will be the fourth major sporting event in the US when Trump will be in attendance, having earlier been at the Super Bowl in February and then at the Club World Cup final in July. His latter appearance made headlines for all the wrong reasons, having opted not to leave the stage while Chelsea players celebrated with the Club World Cup trophy. He was also booed during his appearance at the US Open men’s singles final.