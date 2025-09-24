/'The idea that Ukraine can recapture something is...': Russia rejects Trump's notion

After US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine could take over the territory Russia has seized, the Kremlin said on Wednesday (September 24) that it would escalate its military operation in Kyiv. Trump made the remark via a post on Truth Social in which he said Ukraine may "be able to take back their country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that".

Reacting to Trump's remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "The idea that Ukraine can recapture something is, from our point of view, mistaken." He also said, "We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals" set by Putin, adding: "We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative."

Not 'paper tiger', Russia is 'real bear'

Trump also called Russia a "paper tiger" after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.

"The phrase 'paper tiger' was used in relation to our economy," Peskov said.

"Russia is more associated with a bear. And paper bears don't exist. Russia is a real bear," he added.

'Our relationship is better than before'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he was surprised by Donald Trump’s change of position on the war with Russia, adding that his relationship with the US president is now “better than before”. “I think we have better relations than before. It’s good that we have often [had] phone calls and meetings, and the fact that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was lying to President Trump so many times also made a difference between us,” Zelensky said. He also added that intelligence sharing between Kyiv and Washington has become more closely aligned.