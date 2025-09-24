/‘India begged, Pakistan won’: Islamabad is living in delusion, its textbook featuring Operation Sindoor proves it

The four-day war between India and Pakistan is now a part of Islamabad's school textbooks. But it's not as simple as it sounds. From "destroying" jets to the announcement of the "winner", Pakistan has entered into a race of mind-washing the school kids with a number of bluffs. The Pakistani textbook claim that India started the conflict, the Pakistani Army "retaliated" and destroyed Indian airbases, and Pakistan "won" the war.

Let's see what Pakistan has claimed and what the actual story is.



1. India's military 'aggression'

What the Pakistan textbook says: On May 6, 2025, India launched an attack on Pakistan by falsely accusing it of being part of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan denied all the allegations, but India still carried out military aggression against Pakistan on 7 May 2025.

What actually happened: In Pakistan's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, 26 people were killed, where 25 were tourists. In retaliation for this attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India clarified that its military deliberately avoided civilian structures and only attacked the hideouts of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

2. 'Pakistan only targeted military posts'

What the Pakistan textbook says: The Pakistan Armed Forces destroyed multiple Indian military posts in Jammu and Kashmir.



What actually happened: After Operation Sindoor, New Delhi said that it would escalate the conflict only if Pakistan did something again, and Islamabad did it anyway. Pakistan launched strikes on Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, and 26 other sites, the majority of which were civilian areas. India responded to this and wiped out Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence system in Lahore.



3. Pakistan 'destroyed' Indian airbases

What the Pakistan textbook says: Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanun Marsoos on May 10, 2025. Under this, Islamabad targeted 26 strategic locations, including Indian air bases, and destroyed them.

What actually happened: No Indian airbases were destroyed by Pakistan. But yes, it was targeted. And for this, India destroyed Pakistan's Murid, Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Sargodha, Chaklala, and Rahim Yar Khan airbases.

India even shared the satellite images and videos of the Pakistani airbases destroyed by it in press briefings of Operation Sindoor. On the other hand, Pak's claim of destroying the Adampur airbase was debunked by a picture of the Indian Prime Minister at the site after the operation.

4. India 'begged' for peace

What the Pakistani textbook says: India suffered a loss and was left with no choice but to ask for peace. After US President Donald Trump "repeatedly requested", Pakistan agreed to ceasefire.

What actually happened: US Vice President JD Vance called the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10. PM Modi cleared India's stance, saying the country wants no mediation in the matter.