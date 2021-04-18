'Does not deserve to win': Sanjay Manjrekar left unimpressed by Hyderabad's team combination vs Mumbai

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been left unimpressed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad team selection in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Manjrekar expressed his disappointment after Hyderabad crumbled in the 151-run chase against MI and fell short by 13 runs despite a blistering start by openers.

Manjrekar took a swipe at the SRH middle order as he said the team playing Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad together don’t deserve to win. The likes of Virat, Abhishek and Samad could manage just 11, 2 and 7 respectively which led to a middle-order collapse for SRH.

"Sorry to say, but anyone that picks Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad all together in one playing XI does not deserve to win," Manjrekar tweeted.

While Virat, who made his IPL debut, and Abhishek struggled to middle the ball, Samad was caught up with the pressure wave and ended up getting dismissed for 7. Manjrekar has even suggested SRH to play Kedar Jadhav over the inexperienced batsmen.

Mumbai Indians bowlers hunted the inexperienced SRH middle order down with the likes of Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult starring with the ball.

The Hyderabad outfit lose eight wickets for 47 runs and were bundled out for 137. With the win, Mumbai Indians now have four points in three matches after losing their IPL 2021 opener against RCB.