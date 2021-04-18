'One of the best': Boult lauds Jasprit Bumrah after splendid show in death overs vs SRH

Mumbai Indians on Saturday continued their rollicking start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. It was another terrific show with the ball for Mumbai Indians with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult starring for the defending champions.

After being restricted to 150/5 in 20 overs, Mumbai Indians were off to a torrid start with the ball as SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner took their team to a blistering start. However, they were bundled out for 137 despite needing just 47 off the last five overs. With the match in the balance, skipper Rohit Sharma brought Bumrah into the attack and the ace Indian speedster responded with breathtaking two overs in the death including the wicket of well-settled Vijay Shankar.

While Boult picked up three wickets while giving 28 runs, Bumrah conceded just 14. Rahul Chahar again impressed with three scalps to his name. Boult was full of praise for Bumrah, after the match, as he lauded his traits while terming him “one of the best” bowlers in death overs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: VVS Laxman reveals why T Natarajan missed Mumbai Indians match

"It's great to see a guy like that operate. How clear he is with what he is doing with the ball throughout the whole spell. But at the death, I personally believe he is one of the best bowlers in the death overs. He makes my job a lot easier but it's nice to be on the right side of those situations and hopefully, we can get a bit of momentum in the tournament," Boult said at the post-match press conference.

"It's hard to pin-point one performance there. A lot of credit to the whole side for hanging in there. We knew we were a few runs short of the par score. But we also knew that this is a pitch where you can fight. And you get a couple of wickets, you can really get back in the chase. I thought a couple of direct hits from Hardik (Pandya) and the three wickets from Rahul (Chahar) were important when we were bowling. And then Bumrah there, bowling his four overs for only 14 was pretty amazing," he added.

ALSO READ: From Virat Kohli to Rashid Khan: Top 7 IPL 2021 stars and their cricketing idols

New Zealand pacer further talked about the difference between the wickets in Mumbai and Chennai. Even Mumbai has offered a bit of assistance to bowlers of late but in Chennai, the bowlers have been ruling the show.

"The contrast between Wankhede and Chepauk Stadium is quite considerable. It looks like its swinging around nicely and it's a perfect surface in Mumbai. Here as a pace bowler, you got to be extremely accurate. Key has really been our ability to bowl dot balls and keep pushing the run rate," Boult said.