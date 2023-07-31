'Despite money and power, we've become...': Former India pacer lashes out at Rohit Sharma & Co.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently involved in the three ODIs versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island. After winning the series opener, with five wickets, the Men in Blue played the second and penultimate tie without regular captain and Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya led the team and the second-stringed side fell for 181 to lose by six wickets.

After India's second ODI loss to the Windies, who are not even part of the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India later this year, former Team India pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed the national side for their ordinary run in recent years, especially in white-ball formats.

'We have become used to celebrating mediocrity'

Prasad tweeted, "Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be." He added, "Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time," he added.

Speaking about Team India's run in recent years, they lost an ODI series to hosts Bangladesh in late 2022, were whitewashed in three 50-over games by South Africa, in the African nation, in early 2022 whereas also conceded a three-match ODI series to Australia early this year. Even in their last ODI series in New Zealand and Australia, in early and later 2020, respectively, India were listless and lost convincingly.

In Tests, they reached the WTC final twice in a row but came second by a significant margin. Meanwhile in T20Is, Team India failed to go past the Super 12 stage in the 2021 T20 World Cup and bowed out of the next year's edition, in Australia, in the semi-finals with a ten-wicket loss to eventual winners England.

At present, India is gearing up for the third and final ODI versus West Indies, to be held on Tuesday (August 01) in Trinidad. The two-time winners are running against time to fix their team combination in the run-up to the home ODI World Cup, to kick off on October 05.

