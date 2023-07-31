If Bumrah doesn't play World Cup 2023 semis or final, we wasted time on him: Kapil Dev

Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since September last year after suffering a back injury. The right-hand fast bowler underwent surgery in March early this year and is said to have regained full fitness, raring to go as two major multi-team tournaments – Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – loom.

Meanwhile, India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev didn’t hold back while talking about star players missing countless on-field action due to injuries.

Speaking with The Wire, the former all-rounder, without mincing his words, said if Bumrah returns as the pale shadow of himself as he has not played in over 11 months and fails to make it to the XI for the World Cup 2023 knockouts, then the team management wasted its time on him. Since India relies a lot on Bumrah, given what he brings to the table with both the old and new ball, his presence would make a world of difference to the team.

Kapil also talked about keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who, since suffering severe injuries in a road accident late last year, hasn’t played any competitive cricket and is undergoing recovery. In his absence, India lost its second successive World Test Championship (WTC) Final, this time to Australia by 209 runs.

“What happened to Bumrah? He started working with so much belief, but if he’s not there (in the World Cup semi-final/final)… we wasted time on him. Rishabh Pant…such a great cricketer. Had he been there, our Test cricket would’ve been better,” Kapil told The Wire.

Kapil bashes players over lack of international commitment

Kapil also pointed out how the Indian Premier League has spoiled the cricketers' mindset. Referring to the crunch cricket calendar and how for almost ten months in a year players are occupied, injuries are bound to happen.

Kapil Dev insists instead of taking a break from international cricket due to injuries, cricketers must skip the IPL to protect themselves to remain available for the Indian Team.

“God is kind; it’s not as if I never got injured. But today, they are playing ten months in a year. Give a benefit of doubt to that, but everybody has to look after themselves. IPL is a great thing, but IPL can spoil you also... A little bit of injuries, you won’t play for India. You would take a break. I’m being very open about it,”

“If you have a small injury, you would play in IPL if it’s an important game. At this stage, the cricket board has to understand how much cricket they should play. That is the bottom line. If today, you have resources, money, but you don’t have three or five-year calendars, there’s something wrong with the cricket board there,” Kapil Dev added.