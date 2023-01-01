DDCA director Shyam Sharma provides latest update on Rishabh Pant, says he's responding well to treatment

After meeting Rishabh Pant at the Max Hospital in Dehradun on Saturday where he is admitted following a car accident, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma provided a latest update on his condition. As per Sharma, Pant is getting the best possible treatment and is responding well to it. He even got the plastic surgery done on his left eyebrow.

“Pant is in high spirits and responding well to treatment... He underwent plastic surgery on his left eyebrow where he suffered a cut in the accident,” Sharma updated.

He further said the BCCI officials and Jay Shah himself is in constant touch with the hospital authorities and are monitoring his situation. Adding that Pant, who was earlier thought to be shifted to either of Delhi or Mumbai for better treatment will stay in Dehradun for time being.

“A team of BCCI doctors is in constant touch with the medical team of Max Hospital and BCCI secretary Jay Shah is also monitoring the situation. As of now, he (Pant) won’t be shifted from Dehradun. As far as the ligament injury in his right knee is concerned, he will take some time to recover. He will be provided the best possible treatment,” said Sharma.

This update comes as a big boost for Rishabh Pant, his family members and his well-wishers from across the world.

It was during the wee hours (around 5:22 am) on Friday morning when Rishabh’s car – Mercedes GLE crashed into the roadside dividers on Delhi-Dehradun highway, and then flipped, catching fire later on. Looking at the CCTV footage of the same that is surfacing on the internet, it looks like Pant was lucky to escape the accident without being seriously injured.

Though the India keeper-batter suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back, he is believed to be doing fine and is stable. Doctors also informed that there is no life-threatening injury to him.