Rishabh Pant to take at least three to six months to recover; set to miss Australia series, IPL 2023

India’s keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the upcoming Test series against Australia and also the IPL 2023 as he might take at least three to six months to get recovered.

Pant met with a serious accident in wee hours on Friday when his car after colliding with the dividers on Delhi-Dehradun highway flipped and later caught fire. Although Pant managed to get out of his car, he got injured seriously and is now getting treated at the Max hospital in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with Max Hospital doctors issued a medical bulletin, that stated, “Pant has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.”

As reported by TOI, a medical team member who is attending the cricketer informed that Pant is stable and is not suffering any life-threatening injury. He said, “His condition is being monitored by Dr Gaurav Gupta of the orthopaedics department. Pant is stable, not suffering from any life-threatening injury. His mother is with him in the hospital.”

Dr Qamar Azam, who looks after the sports injury department at AIIMS-Rishikesh briefed about the severity of Pant’s condition, claiming the star cricketer will at least take somewhere between three to six months to recover from the ligament injury he sustained in his knee.

“Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it’s severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report,” Dr Qamar Azam said.

Considering this assessment, Rishabh is all set to miss the home Test series against Australia, that begins on February 9th in Nagpur. Moreover, his availability for the IPL 2023 also remains uncertain.