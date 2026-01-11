/DC-W vs GG-W, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 4 runs in Navi Mumbai thriller

Gujarat Giants registered a thrilling four-run win over Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 match at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday (Jan 11). It was a game that went down to the wire, with Sophie Devine playing the key role in Gujarat’s victory through her batting and her calm final over with the ball.

Earlier, batting first, Gujarat got off to a flying start through Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine. The openers added 94 runs for the first wicket and put Delhi under pressure from the start.

Gujarat brought up 50 in just 5.1 overs and crossed 80 without losing a wicket. Devine was in attacking mode and did not allow the bowlers to settle. She played a brilliant knock of 95 off 42 balls, hitting seven fours and eight sixes. Mooney scored 19 before getting out, and after Devine’s dismissal, Gujarat lost wickets at regular intervals. Ashleigh Gardner played a quick cameo of 49 off 26 balls, but a late collapse triggered by Nandini Sharma's hat-trick meant Gujarat were bowled out for 209, instead of reaching a much bigger total.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In reply, Delhi Capitals started well. Lizelle Lee played a superb innings of 86 off 54 balls and kept the chase on track. Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues also added important runs. When Delhi scored 41 runs in the 18th and 19th overs, the match looked almost out of Gujarat’s reach. Seven runs were needed in the final over with wickets in hand. That is when Sophie Devine stepped up. She bowled a brilliant last over, gave away only two runs, and picked up two wickets. Her composure under pressure turned the match around and helped Gujarat Giants secure a famous four-run win.

Sophie Devine’s 32-run over creates WPL history

One of the biggest moments of the match came during Gujarat’s innings when Sophie Devine took on Sneh Rana. The Gujarat opener smashed 4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 to score 32 runs in one over.

In the WPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, this became the most expensive over in the history of the league. The previous record was 28 runs, and it was also conceded by Sneh Rana. That completely shifted the momentum in Gujarat’s favour and lifted their total.