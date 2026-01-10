LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Score: Defending champions aim to bounce back after opening loss

WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Score: Defending champions aim to bounce back after opening loss

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 10, 2026, 18:35 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 18:35 IST

WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Score: The 2026 Women’s Premier League continues its exciting opening weekend with a high-stakes encounter as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in match three at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

MI-W face DC-W in WPL 2026 match 3 at Navi Mumbai
1 / 1
(Photograph: WPL/X)

MI-W face DC-W in WPL 2026 match 3 at Navi Mumbai

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in match three of the WPL 2026 on Saturday (Jan 10) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Trending Photo

WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Score: Defending champions aim to bounce back after opening loss
1

WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Score: Defending champions aim to bounce back after opening loss

What if Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz? Understanding its impact on global markets
8

What if Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz? Understanding its impact on global markets

Where does Denmark stand in NATO? Revealing the top 7 most powerful militaries
7

Where does Denmark stand in NATO? Revealing the top 7 most powerful militaries

​​How the Iran-U.S. relations changed after 1953
7

​​How the Iran-U.S. relations changed after 1953

‘Weighing only 2.4 kg’: The world’s smallest missile and who uses it
7

‘Weighing only 2.4 kg’: The world’s smallest missile and who uses it